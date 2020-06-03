Choti Sarrdaarni: Simran Sachdeva Says Producers Forced Her To Take Pay Cut, One Of Them Misbehaved

Simran Sachdeva Replaced By Drishtti Grewal

For the uninitiated, recently, there were reports that Simran Sachdeva, who plays the role of Harleen in Choti Sarrdaarni, is being replaced by Drishtti Grewal. The reason for the same, revealed by Simran, is quite shocking!

Simran Makes Shocking Revelations

Simran revealed that she had faced problem with the production house earlier as well regarding the pay. Well, apart from the pay cut, the actress said that one of the producers misbehaved with her and was extremely disrespectful and rude!

The Actress Says…

Simran was quoted by the portal as saying, "There are more than one reasons for the same. Lately, the producers were pressuring me a lot to take around a 40% pay cut which is not feasible for me. Also, in the past I've faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as we weren't paid on time."

‘One Of The Producers Misbehaved With Me’

She further added, "One of the producers misbehaved with me and were extremely disrespectful and rude. Now, because of the lock down and the gap, I had the choice to continue with them or not and hence I decided to give it a pass."

It has to be recalled that earlier, Harleen's role was played by Mansi Sharma, who was replaced by Simran, who in turn has been replaced by Drishtti!