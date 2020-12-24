Christmas 2020: Devoleena To Shubhangi, TV Stars Share Best Childhood Memories Of X-Mas [EXCLUSIVE]

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I remember decorating my garden area for Christmas. We used to collect many matchbox, balls and take Diwali lights. We used to make Santa hats, and all friends would party till late evening. My mom used to bake Christmas cake for us.

Shubhangi Atre

I used to write a letter to Santa and keep it on our window thinking that he will read, and leave a gift for me. Interestingly, I used to receive gifts from Santa. Later when I turned an adult, I realized that my dad was that secret Santa. Now, I message him about my wishes.

Parineeta Borthakur

My parents taught me that Christmas is all about being thankful and feel gratitude towards others. So I used to write a thankful letter to my friends and family. I used to gift them with chocolates. That's how even, I enjoy writing thanksgiving letter today.

Simba Nagpal

I remember how my mom used to bake cakes, biscuits for me during Christmas. I used to crave on all of the sweets and snacks. Still, she bakes for me. I remember a week from Christmas to New Years, I was free from studies and tuition and could do anything I want to.

Kunal Jaisingh

As on Christmas, it used to be beginning of our winter vacations, and I was more into sports. Basically, for us, winters use to be sports time. So, I remember waiting for Santa to gift me some sport and thrilling items. And it was my dad who used to gift me. It was fun. I blush to be so innocent remembering my childhood.

Puneett Chouksey

I remember Christmas used to be my favourite time. As my mom used to gift me a book, and I'm literally fond of reading books since my childhood. Even today, she gets me a book. I have all of the books as a memory.