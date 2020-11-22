Class Of 2020 Fame Actress Leena Acharya Passes Away Due Kidney Failure

Television actress Leena Acharya has passed away due to kidney failure on Saturday. The actress has been a part of many shows such as Seth Ji, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Alt Balaji’s Class of 2020 to name a few. She was also seen in YRF’s film Hichki.

Worship Khanna, who essayed the role of Leena’s son in Seth Ji, confirmed the actress’ passing away and revealed that she was suffering from a kidney ailment. Khanna told ETimes, “The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for the past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn’t survive.”

He went on to add, “I knew she had health issues in 2015. She was surviving on one kidney and working. She had suffered many health ailments in between and in past four months her health had deteriorated a lot. She was an experienced actor and I will remember her forever.”

Leena’s Class of 2020 co-star Rohan Mehraa also mourned the actress’ demise. He shared a picture with Leena on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in peace. This time last year we were shooting for class of 2020. Will miss you."

