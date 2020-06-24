Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki And Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi Resume Shooting In Naigaon Post Lockdown

The Hindi TV industry in Mumbai was granted permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets. For the unversed, television shootings had been stalled since March 19, 2020, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but the TV fraternity was hopful to get back to work after the government issued SOPs (Standard Operation Procedures).

And now, the first set of shows to have successfully managed to resume work in non-containment zones happen to be Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi that airs on Dangal TV. They happened to go on floors in Naigaon, located on the outskirts of Mumbai.

A source close to the development told Indian Express, “Naigaon is in safe zone and since both the shows are from the same production house (Rashmi Sharma), it was easier to begin work. All safety guidelines are being followed and the team has had a smooth run till now. The shoots began on Tuesday with limited cast and crew members. Right now, everyone is just trying to adapt to the new norms, and hopefully, in the coming days, we will have a few more actors joining in.”

Shakti’s co-producer and director Pavan Kumar went on to add, “Right now, the fight is of survival. If we didn’t start work, many would have died of hunger or left the city. We are following every precaution and guideline sent by the authorities. While my team is at work, I am shuffling between both sets to see that everything runs smoothly. The people who work for me are like my family, and it is my responsibility to take care of their safety as well as their monetary condition. I know what they have been through during the lockdown, with no income. We are all happy to be back to work as that is the only way the stove would continue burning in everyone’s homes.”

ALSO READ: Lockdown: Shooting Of Kumkum Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta And Other TV Shows Gets Cancelled!