Colors TV And Bigg Boss 13 Makers Take U-turn; Cancel The Show’s Extension!

Colors TV's most-controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing headlines since its inception. The makers of the show have been introducing new twists and managed to keep the viewers glued to the show. Bigg Boss has also been doing well on the TRP/BARC chart, especially on the online TRP chart, because of which the makers extended the finale from January 2020 to mid-February. It was also said that the show has got two-week extensions. But as per a Spotboye report, Colors TV and Bigg Boss 13 makers have taken a U-turn.

A few reports suggested that the grand finale might happen on February 28 or March 1. But as per the latest report, the two-week extension is not happening. According to the portal's report, "Though there is no official confirmation on this and the broadcaster Colors and producer Endemol has not come out with an official announcement yet, today's meeting at Colors has thrown the 2-week planned extension in a limbo." So, the grand finale might be held in mid-February.

Coming back to the latest happenings on the controversial show, Madhurima Tuli was recently expelled from the house because of her violent behaviour (she had hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan).

Also, in the recent episode, Shehnaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz-Paras Chhabra had arguments. Asim, who was elected as the first elite club member, lost his power because of his aggressive behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, Hina Khan will be entering the house yet again. This will be her fourth visit to the house. The reason for her entry is not revealed. But we assume that she might either enter the house to reveal the second elite club member or to promote her upcoming film, Hacked.

