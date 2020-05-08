Colors TV To Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor; Hina Khan, Arjun & Others To Participate

Colors TV To Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's sudden demise has shocked the world, and the industry, especially has been majorly affected. Due to the lockdown, no one could even pay their respects."

‘All The Performances Have Been Shot By The Artistes At Their Home’

The source further added, "This concert was planned as a way to celebrate their legacy. Also, music has its own way to connect to hearts, and we are sure fans would enjoy reliving their favourite actors' works. All the performances have been shot by the artistes at their home, taking care of all lockdown regulations."

TV Celebrities To Participate

Television celebrities who will be part of the concert are Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Maniesh Paul, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, singers- Aditya Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Abu Malik and Rising Star contestants.

Hina Khan

Colors TV shared a promo in which Hina Khan was seen singing Rishi Kapoor's popular song 'Teri umeed tera intezaar' from Deewana and captioned it as, "His smile, warmth and love ♥️ #RishiKapoor ji will be missed forever. Join us and @eyehinakhan as we give a musical tribute to the lost stars. Tune in to #DardEDil on 10th May, Sunday 12 & 5 PM. #IrrfanKhan #RIP #WeMissYou #Colors."

Sukhwinder & Aditya Narayan Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan

In a few other promos share by the channel, Sukhwinder Singh and Aditya Narayan were seen paying musical tribute to Irrfan Khan. While Sukhwinder performed Irrfan's song, 'Masoom' from Madari, Aditya hummed, 'Tenu suit suit karda' from Irrfan's film, Hindi Medium.

Manisha Sharma Says…

About the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 told IE, "We lost two of Bollywood's gems- Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan last week who brightened up our lives and entertained us until their last breath. Owing to the lockdown, the fans could not give a befitting farewell to their favourite stars and we wish to give them an opportunity through our special episode, A Tribute to the Legends. They left an everlasting impression on our minds with their films and songs and that's how we wish to remember them- through art and music." (In Pic: Devoleena)