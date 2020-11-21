Comedian Bharti Singh Arrested By NCB In Drug Probe

Comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related probe. Earlier today, November 21, 2020, she was questioned by the NCB and her residence was raided where cannabis was recovered by the agency.

ANI quoted NCB officials as saying, "Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. While Bharti Singh has been arrested, the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway."

The agency officials, in their statement to the press, said, On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in KharDanda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD ( commercial quantity ) , ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines)."

They continued, "In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Ms Bharti Singh and Her Husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway."

"Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also," the statement added.

