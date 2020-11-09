Rajeev Nigam Pens Emotional Post After His Son Passes Away; Says, 'Who Gives Such Gift On B'day'

Popular comedian Rajeev Nigam is grief-stricken as he lost his son on his birthday (November 8, 2020). The Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai actor shared an emotional note and broke the news of his son's death.

Sharing a photo with his son Devraj, Rajeev wrote, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj left for his heavenly abode, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a gift?)."

Apparently, Rajeev's son Devraj had been unwell for a long time. He went into a coma in 2018. According to Times Now report, "Rajeev's life took a drastic turn after his son went into a coma. He completed the shoot of Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai with difficulty during those days. He even decided to put his successful career on the backburner and focus on his family and hence, he returned to his hometown to take care of his son."

Earlier, Rajeev had informed his fans that his son was critical. Apparently, Devraj was put on ventilator and the doctors were unsure about his recovery. The comedian had not posted anything about his son's health since the past couple of years.

Notably, the comedian's father passed away in Kanpur three months back (August 2020). His friends had offered condolences to the family.

Also Read: Police File Case Against Delhi YouTuber For Cheating 'Baba ka Dhaba' Owner