Comedy Stars: Sunil Grover To Play Mad Landlord; Shilpa Shinde To Be Seen As His Tenant

Recently, there were reports that comedian Sunil Grover and Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde will be seen together in yet another show. As per the latest report, the show is titled Comedy Stars which will also have other comedians like Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Siddharth Sagar, Upasna Singh, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri.

As per TOI report, Sunil will play a mad landlord, while Shilpa and six others will be seen playing his tenants. The show is directed by Preeti and Meeting Simoes and it will be a daily show, which will be aired from Monday to Friday.

Preeti confirmed the report and told the leading daily, "It is a daily show. First time we are doing a daily series. It is a very fiction meets non-fiction space. Sunil Grover is playing a mad landlord in the show and the tenants will be played by seven TV stars. They will have to entertain him in order to survive in the house because of the lockdown and coronavirus and he has no cable connection. Basically, it is an entertaining, spoof format show."

It has to be recalled that Sunil was last seen on television in Kanpur Wale Khuranas, which also had Sugandha and Upasna. On the other hand, Shilpa and Sunil, both were seen together in a show, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan that was based on cricket and was made for a web platform.

