Coronavirus Effect: Vindu Dara Singh Postpones Bigg Boss Party; Actors Shoot With Masks On & More!

Vindu Dara Singh Postpones Bigg Boss Party

Vindu Dara Singh was supposed to host Bigg Boss party on March 15, but due to Coronavirus scare, the actor has postponed it. He tweeted, "Keeping everyone's health and well being in mind we have postponed the #BBparty due to Coronavirus from the 15th of March ...Will keep you updated on the date soon..Stay safe everyone!"

Karan Singh Grover Postpones His Art Exhibition

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Karan Singh Grover, who was gearing up for his art exhibition, Star Infinity on March 17, has decided to postpone it. KSG and Bipasha took to social media to announce the same. The duo also expressed that this move was in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the World Health Organisation.

TV Actors Urge People To Take Necessary Precautions: Kapil & Divek

Kapil Sharma was seen wearing a mask and doing namaste. He captioned the picture as, "Savdhaani me hi suraksha hai #saynotohandshake." vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, who were seen travelling to Bhopal, shared a video in which they were seen wearing mask. While Divyanka wrote, "Love in the times of Corona," Vivek captioned it as, "Khana peena kaise corona ! Bhopal here we come."

Shivin Narang

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang, who had to travel to Kyrgyzstan for shooting a music video, shared a picture and wrote, " Never thought ill b wearing a mask...It just feels someone has taken my freedom away...Whether its a #virus or #pollution Or maybe WE are responsible for being Not so responsible 😊#justathought #shivinnarang #beresponsible #climatechangeisreal."

Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode shared a video and captioned it, "Corona na na na 🙏🏻 no handshakes and hugs please!!! Stay safe 🙈 @vijal2511."

RadhaKrishn Cast & Crew

RadhaKrishn crew members worked with masks on, in order to take the precaution amidst Coronavirus pandemic. Sumedh Mudgalkar shared a picture and captioned it, " Im extremely PROUD of the team for doing the essential deed and creating more awareness and providing safety for each and everyone! For the Ones who can take care, and ones who cannot, dealing with a massive crowd every single day ❤️Times are crucial. We all need to take good care. Everybody out there, do not take this easily, keep precautions on top priority 🙏🏻😊."

Kasautii Crew

Not just RadhaKrishn crew members, even Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors too worked with the masks on. Actress Pooja Bannerjee shared videos and pictures from the sets where the crew members were seen wearing masks, while Shubhaavi joked that they can't wear as they are acting.