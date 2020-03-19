Coronavirus Lockdown: Here Is What Kapil Sharma Wants To Do During His Quarantine Period

The entertainment industry has come to a halt due to coronavirus outbreak. Many shows' shootings have been cancelled due to the same. Recently, we revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting was also cancelled until further notice. Although the actors and the producers are finding it difficult to stop the shootings, they are cooperating with the government rules, in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Many actors are trying to keep themselves occupied during the quarantine period. Recently, Kapil Sharma also revealed about his quarantine plans.

It has to be recalled that Kapil and Ginni Chatrath became proud parents of baby girl last year, in December. Ever since then Kapil has been busy with his show's shooting. Now that he will be at home, he says that he will not meet anybody unnecessarily and spend a lot of time with his little munchkin.

Kapil was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Right now, we have stopped shooting for our show till further notice. I am not going anywhere out. Not meeting anybody unnecessarily and spending time with my daughter, and watching Kapil Sharma Show repeat telecast."

Meanwhile, about the shutdown of Filmcity, Chairman, TV and OTT section, IFTPC, JD Majethia was quoted as saying, "Our fraternity had passed an order on Sunday where we stated that TV industry will stop shooting from March 19. When I called up Aditya Thackeray ji this morning, regarding the clarity on Filmcity shoots being stopped unexpectedly, that's when he broke the news of the first death in Mumbai of the coronavirus and we all need to look at the safety our people city, state and country. I immediately agreed with his views."

