Coronavirus Lockdown: Karanvir Bohra Urges Men To Help Wives With Household Chores

The outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world has disrupted almost everyone’s regular life. Television celebrities being no different have been coming up with videos sharing their 'new’ routines during the self-quarantine.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Karanvir Bohra has made a request to the menfolk in his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of himself cleaning the house with a broom. The cute photo also features his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna in the backdrop. He wrote that men should support their wives by helping them with household chores.

Karanvir said, “Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6#inbound P.S.....This pic may seem funny, but it's the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home” (sic). Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Karanvir Bohra tied the knot with wife Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The actor was last seen on the small screens in a cameo appearance on Naagin 3.

