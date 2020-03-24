    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Coronavirus Lockdown: Karanvir Bohra Urges Men To Help Wives With Household Chores

      By
      |

      The outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the world has disrupted almost everyone’s regular life. Television celebrities being no different have been coming up with videos sharing their 'new’ routines during the self-quarantine.

      Bigg Boss 12 fame Karanvir Bohra has made a request to the menfolk in his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of himself cleaning the house with a broom. The cute photo also features his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna in the backdrop. He wrote that men should support their wives by helping them with household chores.

      Karanvir Bohra

      Karanvir said, “Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6#inbound P.S.....This pic may seem funny, but it's the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home” (sic). Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6 #inbound . . .P.S.....This pic may seem funny, but it's the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home.

      A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

      For the uninitiated, Karanvir Bohra tied the knot with wife Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The actor was last seen on the small screens in a cameo appearance on Naagin 3.

      ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary Gets Teary-eyed; Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma & Others Cheer Coronavirus Fighters

      ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Controversy: MSK's Indeep Bakshi Says The Singer Went To Hospital Herself

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X