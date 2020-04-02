    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Outbreak: Mohsin Khan & Shaheer Sheikh Shoot For New Episodes At Home

      Due to Coronavirus outbreak, government has announced a lockdown of 21 days in India. As we reported earlier, the shooting of shows has been stalled due to the pandemic. While many channels are repeating the telecast of the shows, a few of them are airing old shows. But, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors - Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have found unique way to shoot for the episodes! Wondering how, then read on to know more!

      A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Mohsin has always been known to be extremely professional and is doing his bit for his popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His brother is apparently shooting him at home. Once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers."

      Mohsin had also shared a few videos from the shoot on his Instagram stories.

      Not just Mohsin, even Shaheer has also started shooting in the same way! Apparently, after he is done with his part of shoot, he will be sending it to the makers.

      The actor confirmed the report and told India-forums, "Yes I did shoot a few scenes."

      The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are trying their best to get the audience new episodes despite the lockdown.

      Meanwhile, recently Shaheer revealed as to how he is spending his time during self-isolation. Sharing a picture, the actor wrote, "Here's our chance of enjoying the little things in life. I'm spending my time cooking, cleaning the house, taking care of my plants, meditating & doing some yoga. Small joys that somewhere took a backseat. So indulge in these, stay safe, and for the larger good of mankind stay indoors. #Selfisolation #selfcare #dirumahsaja." - (sic)

