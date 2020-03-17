    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus Outbreak: Rashami Screened On Naagin Sets; Karan Patel Urges People To Stay Indoors

      As the readers are aware, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, safety measures are being taken seriously everywhere. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Rashami Desai, who reported on Naagin 4 sets, was screened for Coronavirus by a security guard. She was seen asking the guard if her temperature is normal and he says it is! Later, Rashami is seen winking in mischief.

      The television stars are also seen sharing Instagram stories/posts urging people to take necessary precautions and follow the rules. Karan Patel, grabbed people's attention by sharing an Insta story, in which he urged people to stay indoors for their own saftey and also for the well-being of others around them.

      He wrote, "SeX. Now that i have your attention, unless it is really needed to step out, please stay indoors for your own safety and for the well-being of others around you. Prayers for a complete recovery of all the people infected with the Coronavirus. Let's make #Outdoors #Safe by #Staying #Indoors."

      Many television celebrities like Indian Idol 11 judge Vishal Dadlani, Splitsvilla host Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, Srishty Rode, Gurmeet Choudhary and others have been sharing posts and asking people to stay cautious. Many television shows' shoots have also been cancelled.

      About the same, Surbhi Jyoti told Pinkvilla, "I support this move and I think what the associations and people are doing, it is because of the health and safety has been kept in mind while taking the decision and I am really glad. I believe everyone would understand that and support it."

      Even Erica echoed the same! She said, "This is not a forced holiday but its rather a safety measure. I am glad this action has been taken because actors usually do not have the luxury of taking offs or leaving early when sick and there are no weekend, offs or public holidays taken into consideration, so this move is more of a necessity for us."

      Also Read: Coronavirus Effect: Vindu Dara Singh Postpones Bigg Boss Party; Actors Shoot With Masks On & More!

