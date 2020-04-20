COVID-19: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Financially Supports Two Families By Adopting Them For A Month

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently revealed that she has decided to extend financial support to the needy during COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. The actress has nobly adopted two families under distress for a month by providing material aid.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Devoleena’s contribution and thanked the actress. He wrote, “Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23” (sic). The screengrab shows that Devoleena has donated a sum of 4400 rupees to the Akshay Patra Foundation. The aforementioned news has earned the actress a ton load of love and appreciation from her fans and followers online.

However, it must also be recollected that the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was recently in news for her beef with Shehnaz Gill’s fans. It all started when Devoleena was not too impressed with SidNaaz’s chemistry in Bhula Dunga (music video starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz) and as a result, was relentlessly trolled and bullied for her point of view.

Condemning the entire debacle, Devoleena had said, “Putting an opinion is not a crime. But using foul language for parents, just questions their upbringing. They used nasty language and abused my mother. Social media has become a platform where everybody has a freedom of speech and they write anything. They are jobless. As celebrities, we need to stand together and stand against these bullies else the relation between a fan and celeb will turn sour. These kind of trolls just ruins the genuine relation between a fan and celebrity. They are assassinating my mother’s and my character. Shehnaz fans are going to my mom’s social media handles and telling her, 'Chullu bhar paani me doob maro’”.

