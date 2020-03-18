COVID-19 Effect: BB 13 To Fill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Slot; The Kapil Sharma Show Shoot Cancelled!

BB 13 To Fill Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Slot

The Khabri tweeted, "#BreakingNews #BB13 Will be back On ColorsTv after #MujhseShadiKaroge was called off." Many of them were not so excited as the show is also available on Voot. Also, a few of them commented saying that they would watch if they telecast something which they haven't seen.

Fans commented, "Hope they add some unseen clips in these episodes to keep audience glued," "Not interested," and "Exactly!! Already watched the episodes 2-3 times on voot!!!"

TKSS Shooting Cancelled

Also, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has also been cancelled until further notice due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Apparently, the cast of TKSS were supposed to shoot for an episode on Wednesday (March 18), but they were informed that the shooting has been called off.

Chandan Prabhakar Confirms The Report

Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu in TKSS, was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, we were supposed to shoot on Wednesday but we were informed today that the shooting has been called-off until further notice."

TMKOC Requests BMC For A Day To Wrap Up Shoot

Earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer, Asit Modi had shared on Twitter that he is not being allowed to shoot in Filmcity. He tweeted, "@mybmc @bmcmumbai @MaharashtraCmo Sir...we are not getting any clarity about this circulars.suddenly filmcity not allowing us to shoot.We are following preventive guidelines to keep hygiene on set and working with smaller unit.Sir,please allow till Tomm." - (sic)