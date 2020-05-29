COVID-19 Effect: Kartik Purnima To End Abruptly; Poulomi Feels Sorry For Those Who Lost Their Jobs

The Coronavirus outbreak has brough business to a halt! As the viewers are aware, due to the lockdown, the shooting of the shows has been stalled and this has affected the cast and crew. In fact, many shows have been ended abruptly! Yet another show beats the dust due to the extended nationwide lockdown. Star Bharat's Kartik Purnima is now off air and the lead actress, Poulomi Das, who plays the role of Purnima in the show, has confirmed the report.

Poulomi was quoted by India Today TV as saying, "Yes I came to know that my show is going off air but the situation is such (pandemic) that we cannot do anything. Although, none of us was ready for it. This is the channel's call. It is very difficult for the producers to run an entire show. Bearing the expenses when there were no profits, budgets were going off for the channel and the producers."

The actress is heartbroken as the show had just started and Kartik Purnima's story couldn't even reach people. She said, "I feel very sorry for all those who have lost their jobs and I have lost my job too but I hope that everything goes well."

Kartik Purnima, that starred Poulomi and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles, was premiered in February 2020. Although a few episodes were already shot, they won't be aired and unfortunately, the viewers will not get to watch the love story of Kartik and Purnima. After two months run, the makers have decided to end the show due to financial crisis.

Other shows that will be going off air due to COVID-19 are Beyhadh, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Even Naagin 4 actors will be wrapping up shoot, after the lockdown is taken.

