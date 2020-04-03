    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      COVID-19 Lockdown: FIR Star Kavita Kaushik Takes A Dig At Folks Watching Ramayan During Crisis

      By
      |

      Actress Kavita Kaushik is well known for her outspoken and candid nature on social media. The FIR star recently took a jibe at netizens watching Ramayan and Mahabharat during the pandemic-lockdown. She called them 'selfish and stupid’ and added that they would otherwise prefer Bigg Boss and Roadies during normal times.

      The actress tweeted, “Prabhu hum bewakoof evam swaarthi logon ko maaf karna ,humko aapki aur aapka serial dekhne ki yaad bhi tab aai jab ek epidemic aaya, warna hum toh happily Big boss aur roadies mei doobey thay (God, forgive us stupid and selfish people. We only remember you and your serial when an epidemic happened. Otherwise we are happily engrossed in Bigg Boss and Roadies)” (sic).

      Kavita Kaushik

      Clearly Kavita Kaushik, with her commentary, is trying to shed light on the fickle nature of humankind who only remembers god during a crisis. For the unversed, a few days ago, the actress was subject to trolling and bullying for having criticized Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan instead of working during the crisis. Check out her controversial tweets below:

      ALSO READ: Doordarshan's Ramayan Re-Telecast Garners Highest-Ever Rating Since 2015!

      ALSO READ: Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati & Other Iconic Shows Return To TV; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of DD

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X