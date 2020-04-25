COVID-19: Patiala Babes’ Producers To Provide Financial Aid To The Crew Till End Of Lockdown

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the lockdown in place in India to prevent its spread is taking a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. As a result, Sony TV recently announced that it would be abruptly shutting down three of its shows including Patiala Babes.

However, the show's writer-producer Rajita Sharma and Vivek Budakoti have decided to extend financial assistance to their crew in these difficult times. Despite going off-air, they will continue to pay the Patiala Babes team of over 60 members a fixed stipend every month till the end of lockdown. The aid amount will range anywhere between 10,000 to 25000 rupees per person for the show’s light men, spot boys, setting workers, sound assistants, assistant directors, production assistants, and the creative team.

Speaking about their decision, the producer duo stated, “The pandemic seems to be preparing for a long haul and as the show is shut, our workers are jobless. We have decided to share whatever little profit we earned with our fellow workers who made us what we are as a production house. This is our commitment and support to our colleagues and will be on for as much time it takes for the industry to resume shoot.”

On being quizzed about Patiala Babes abrupt ending, Rajita Sharma replied by expressing her sadness and as the story remains 'unfinished and untold’. She added, “It was encouraging that Sony gave us a platform to bring to life our very bold narrative. Since the whole world is under siege, these times call for some unfortunate but necessary measures. Patiala Babes will always remain close to our heart.”

