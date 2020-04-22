    For Quick Alerts
      COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai & Others For Fan Ka Fan Initiative

      Hats Off Productions’ JD Majethia recently launched a noble initiative called Fan Ka Fan to support India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The benevolent cause received massive patronage from many TV celebrities such as Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shubhangi Atre, Shailesh Lodha, Rohitash Gaud, Tejasswi Prakash to name a few.

      Fan Ka Fan was launched as a website and had a special message being delivered to the fan who contributes towards PM Cares Fund by his or her favourite actor. The television industry’s efforts were noticed and lauded by the Prime Minister himself.

      PM Modi shared a video of JD Majethia, thanking a commoner on Fan Ka Fan and wrote, "This is exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19. Thank You all those who came together for this." Check out the post below:

      For the unversed, the official Twitter account created for Fan Ka Fan initiative shares various videos of Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Adaa Khan, Shubhangi Atre, and other heavyweights of the industry to promote and raise awareness for the noble cause.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 22:57 [IST]
