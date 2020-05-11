Crime Patrol Fame Actor Shafique Ansari Passes Away After Battling Cancer, In Mumbai

The field of film and television in India has lost a number of gems in the past few days. In another setback, Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari breathed his last on May 10, 2020. The actor-writer was battling cancer for a few years and succumbed to his illness on Sunday in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A source close to Shafique confirmed the heartbreaking news to TellyChakkar and was quoted as saying, “Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today."

For the unversed, Shafique commenced his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director and screenwriter. He has written for films such as Dost, Izzatdaar, Pratiggya, Dil Ka Heera and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban to name a few. Besides starring in Crime Patrol, Shafique has been a part of many television serials and movies in supporting roles.

A number of industry colleagues and fans have rendered their condolences on social media and are mourning the loss. Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) too expressed grief over passing away of its fellow member in a tweet that read: “#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008).” (sic)

