Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Win Big

Surbhi Chandna

Another Big One for Last Night was for Best Actress - Naagin 5 at the Biggest DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020 For this one i only have @ektarkapoor to THANK . The Kind of Trust you have shown on me with the show that is the most closest to your heart it only makes me never want to fail you This is a SWEET win for the ENTIRE Cast- Crew -Writers - Creatives- Stylist - Fans and everybody attached with #naagin5 in the most difficult times this year has shown us .. Grateful Always @balajitelefilmslimited @muktadhond @chloejferns @shreya_nehal @tripzarora #banisharma. Thankyou for the Honour @kalyanjijana."

Shubhangi Atre With Benaifer Kohli & Rohitash Gaur

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress shared a picture snapped with her co-star Rohitash Gaur and producer Benaifer Kohli, who bagged the awards at the event. The actress looked beautiful in a white-coloured kurta.

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra, who bagged Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020, also won DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020. The actor shared a couple of pictures and captioned it as, "What a precious privilege it is...to be alive..to breathe...to think...to enjoy...to love...to celebrate 🥂ThankYou ! ThankYou ! ThankYou ! To all the people in my life who make me smile, support & bring me joy...A big ThankYou 🙏❤️ @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @vikaaskalantri #goldawrds @kalyanjijana #dadasahebphalkeaward. Dedicating this to all my fans, viewers, & people who have loved me truly & unconditionally 😍."

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Extremely happy to have recieved the #dadasahebphalkeaward for my work .. Thank you for all the love and support ❤️. Gratitude."

Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi also bagged awards at the event. The actors were seen posing with the producer Rajan Shahi. Apparently, Shivangi and Mohsin bagged Best Jodi Award.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan also bagged awards at the event. She shared a picture snapped with the award on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "So honoured. Thank you for ur love everyone."