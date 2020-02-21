DPIFF Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj & Others Win Big
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 was held yesterday (February 20), at Taj Lands End, in Mumbai. The prestigious awards ceremony is hosted by Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey. Many popular television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Harshad Chopda, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Hindustani Bhau, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga graced the ceremony. Also, a few television actors bagged awards. Take a look at the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.
Divyanka Bags Best Actress Award
A user named @divyankamylove wrote, "Congratulations Love for the DPIFF Best Actress in Television Series award! You truly deserved it! So happy for you!😍❤ Miles to go!. #DivyankaTripathi #DPIFFAwards2020."
Harshad Chopda Wins Most Favourite Actor Award
Harshad's fan, Rєѕнмα🥀 tweeted, "YASSSS! HARSHAD FREAKING WONNN DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD FOR MOST FAVORITE TELEVISION ACTOR @ChopdaHarshad 😍😍😭😭 Congratulations Harshad💜💜😍😭😘💃💃 #HarshadChopda."
Mahira Sharma: Most Fashionable Bigg Boss Contestant
Mahira Sharma bagged most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 contestant award. The actress shared a picture and captioned it as, "Most Fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 13 😍😍 🙏."
Dheeraj Dhoopar: Best Actor
Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram stories from the award ceremony. The actor shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "#bestactor #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards20202 @ektakapoor."
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 Winners List
• Most Favourite TV Actor: Harshad Chopda
• Best TV Series: Kumkum Bhagya
• Best Actress: Divyanka Tripathi
• Best Actor: Dheeraj Dhoopar
• Best Actress Web Series: Dia Mirza (Kafir)
• Best Anchor: Maniesh Paul
• Most Fashionable Contestant On BB 13: Mahira Sharma
• Best Reality Show: Bigg Boss 13
• Best Jodi: Abhigya (Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya)
