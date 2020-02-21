    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      DPIFF Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj & Others Win Big

      By
      |

      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 was held yesterday (February 20), at Taj Lands End, in Mumbai. The prestigious awards ceremony is hosted by Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey. Many popular television actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Harshad Chopda, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Hindustani Bhau, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga graced the ceremony. Also, a few television actors bagged awards. Take a look at the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

      Divyanka Bags Best Actress Award

      Divyanka Bags Best Actress Award

      A user named @divyankamylove wrote, "Congratulations Love for the DPIFF Best Actress in Television Series award! You truly deserved it! So happy for you!😍❤ Miles to go!. #DivyankaTripathi #DPIFFAwards2020."

      Harshad Chopda Wins Most Favourite Actor Award

      Harshad Chopda Wins Most Favourite Actor Award

      Harshad's fan, Rєѕнмα🥀 tweeted, "YASSSS! HARSHAD FREAKING WONNN DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD FOR MOST FAVORITE TELEVISION ACTOR @ChopdaHarshad 😍😍😭😭 Congratulations Harshad💜💜😍😭😘💃💃 #HarshadChopda."

      Mahira Sharma: Most Fashionable Bigg Boss Contestant

      Mahira Sharma: Most Fashionable Bigg Boss Contestant

      Mahira Sharma bagged most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 contestant award. The actress shared a picture and captioned it as, "Most Fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 13 😍😍 🙏."

      Dheeraj Dhoopar: Best Actor

      Dheeraj Dhoopar: Best Actor

      Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram stories from the award ceremony. The actor shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "#bestactor #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards20202 @ektakapoor."

      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 Winners List

      • Most Favourite TV Actor: Harshad Chopda

      • Best TV Series: Kumkum Bhagya

      • Best Actress: Divyanka Tripathi

      • Best Actor: Dheeraj Dhoopar

      • Best Actress Web Series: Dia Mirza (Kafir)

      • Best Anchor: Maniesh Paul

      • Most Fashionable Contestant On BB 13: Mahira Sharma

      • Best Reality Show: Bigg Boss 13

      • Best Jodi: Abhigya (Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya)

      (Images Source: Instagram/Twitter)

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Harshad Chopda Bags Most Favourite TV Actor Award At DPIFF Awards 2020 & Fans Can't Keep Calm

      Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Looks Like Mini Bigg Boss; Fans Trend #DontLockSanaInMSK!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X