DPIFF Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj & Others Win Big

Divyanka Bags Best Actress Award

A user named @divyankamylove wrote, "Congratulations Love for the DPIFF Best Actress in Television Series award! You truly deserved it! So happy for you!😍❤ Miles to go!. #DivyankaTripathi #DPIFFAwards2020."

Harshad Chopda Wins Most Favourite Actor Award

Harshad's fan, Rєѕнмα🥀 tweeted, "YASSSS! HARSHAD FREAKING WONNN DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD FOR MOST FAVORITE TELEVISION ACTOR @ChopdaHarshad 😍😍😭😭 Congratulations Harshad💜💜😍😭😘💃💃 #HarshadChopda."

Mahira Sharma: Most Fashionable Bigg Boss Contestant

Mahira Sharma bagged most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 contestant award. The actress shared a picture and captioned it as, "Most Fashionable contestants of Bigg Boss 13 😍😍 🙏."

Dheeraj Dhoopar: Best Actor

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram stories from the award ceremony. The actor shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "#bestactor #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards20202 @ektakapoor."