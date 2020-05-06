Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit To Judge; Makers To Select Contestants Through Virtual Auditions

Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit is all set to return to television with the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. As everyone is aware, due to the lockdown, production work in TV and films has been shut down, and many are resorting to digital platform to create new content. Colors' Dance Deewane is also going the digital way. The makers will now be selecting the contestants through virtual auditions.

Recently, Madhuri recorded a special promo asking for the contestants to upload videos on Viacom 18 digital platform, the network that airs the show on Colors channel.

The Bollywood diva believes that dance is a stress buster, which is keeping many motivated during these difficult times. She revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "One way to keep up the spirit is to let dance be a form of expression. I am thrilled that we managed to bring back another season of the show."

Apart from Madhuri, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia are returning as judges for the new edition. Apparently, the show will begin when the film and television bodies decide to resume shoots.

Earlier, there were reports that Bigg Boss 13's popular jodi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will host the show. But when Arjun Bijlani, who had hosted the show for two seasons, was asked about the same, he revealed that he is not aware of any such change. As per the latest report, not Sid-Sana, but Arjun will return as the show's host!

