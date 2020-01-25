    For Quick Alerts
      Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan In Awe Of 'Fauji' Bhim Bahadur’s Performance

      Star Plus' Dance Plus 5 is getting bigger and better with each contestant giving their best performance to woo the audience and win the prized trophy. This weekend, the popular dance reality show will be graced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the guest judge.

      Most of the performances this week are based on the theme of patriotism. However, contestant Bhim Bahadur’s performance on the song – Banjara from Ek Villian managed to move and inspire SRK in the Republic Day special episode.

      Shah Rukh Khan

      For the uninitiated, Bhim is a soldier who serves in the Indian Army. The king of Bollywood lauds Bhim for his courage and performance. He also adds that it is really endearing that his senior allowed him to pursue his passion and take part in Dance Plus 5. The stunning act also reminded Shah Rukh of his own TV show Fauji.

      On the other hand, the contestant Monark will be seen taking his act to another level with the help of augmented reality. Monark's dancing stint on the title track of Baahubali urged SRK to ask judge Remo D’souza to send him the dance performance. Shah Rukh Khan added that his son AbRam would love the act.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
