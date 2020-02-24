    For Quick Alerts
      Dance Plus 5 Winner Rupesh Bane Recalls His Struggle; Says He Practised For 16 hrs Every Day

      Rupesh Bane from Mumbai defeated Subrato, Sanchita, Deepika and Rupesh Soni to emerge as winner of Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Dance Plus 5. The 19-year-old revealed that he practised for 16 hours every day for the show. In an interview with TOI, the Dombivli boy talked about his struggle and future plans.

      Rupesh Bane Recalls His Struggle

      Rupesh is glad that his hard work paid off and his mother's dream was fulfilled. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am glad that my hard work has paid off and my mother's dream has been fulfilled. My mother is a security officer in a government organisation and she also stitches clothes to add to the family income. My father passed away many years ago, and I have two older brothers, who run the family."

      ‘I Practised For 16 Hours Every Day’

      He further added, "I was good at studies, but my mother wanted me to pursue dancing as a career. While other mothers push their children to study, my mom used to push me to dance. I didn't pursue education after grade 11 because I wanted to focus on dancing. I participated in dance reality shows earlier too, but got eliminated in the auditions. For Dance +, I practised for 16 hours every day and sometimes, even the entire night."

      About Dance Performances

      About his views on dance performances, he feels that performances can't be only about dancing, but they have to include acrobatic stunts. He added that the 'wow' factor comes only with such stunts and the viewers will not find it as entertaining if he doesn't include just dance movements without flips.

      Rupesh’s Future Plans

      Rupesh wants to pursue further studies, but as of now, he revealed that he wants to go with the flow. He added that he has been getting more offers to act and dance as he had already acted in a Marathi film.

      Rupesh Says…

      The Mumbai lad says, "My mother has put in a lot of hard work to make me a dancer. Initially, I learnt dancing from her and then underwent professional training. I want to prove to the world that if you put your heart and mind into something, nothing is impossible in life."

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
      X