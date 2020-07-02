Dangal TV Becomes The First Hindi GEC To Return With Original Fiction Shows

Leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel, Dangal, a part of Enterr10 Television becomes the first Hindi GEC to launch a fresh line-up of original content during the pandemic. Currently available via DD Free Dish and other cable networks and DTH platforms, Dangal is a Free To Air channel available for viewers at no cost across India. Dangal was one of the first channels to begin re-runs of popular mythological content at the onset of the lockdown. As a part of this, Dangal launched Chandragupt Maurya, the 2008 remake of Ramayan, Mahima Shani Devi Ki, and much more. The channel also launched fiction shows Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Jyoti to kept viewers engaged and entertained.

Committed to keeping its audience entertained, Dangal will restart episodes for its originals starting with Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi today July 2, at 7 pm. Pyar ki Luka Chuppi will air daily at 7 pm and is sure to keep viewers excited and gripped with a new turn of events.

On resuming fresh programming, Arpit Machhar, Head of Marketing, Enterr10 Television said, “The lockdown introduced tough challenges, some expected and many unexpected. Over the last 3 months, Enterr10 and Dangal have worked relentlessly to keep up the momentum in entertaining our viewers across India. We introduced shows that became a part of our viewers' routine. While keeping our viewers entertained, we also ensured we were in synch with our advertisers' needs and requirements. With the situation opening up for business, we have begun shoots and are excited to be the first channel to resume airing of our original fiction show Pyar ki Luka Chuppi starting today, July 2. We are committed to keeping viewers entertained with content that is relatable and relevant, and support our partners and advertisers during this period as much as possible.”

Dangal is a free to air channel and is available on cable networks and DTH platforms across India. DD Free Dish (CHN NO 27), Tata Sky(CHN NO 177), Airtel (CHN NO 133), Dish TV (CHN NO 119) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 106)

