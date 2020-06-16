Dangal TV Launches Fiction Show Jyoti, A Women Centric Show For Its Viewers

India’s leading and most-watched Hindi general entertainment channel, Dangal launches Jyoti a women-centric show which focusses on the daily struggles faced by Indian women. The series revolves around the story of Jyoti portrayed by Sneha Wagh as she narrates her sacrifices, dreams, and ambitions while being the only earning member in her family. Additionally, Sriti Jha, Srinidhi Shetty, Sameer Sharma, and Varun Khandelwal also play pivotal roles. Jyoti highlights the many issues and social evils that Indian women in middle-class homes are faced with. Currently on-air, viewers can watch Jyoti on Dangal daily at 9 pm with its repeat telecast followed at 10 am the next day.

Jyoti replaces India’s most watch Hindi GEC program Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo (as per BARC India’s data for Week 21). A socially relevant show, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo also focused on the hardships faced by Bharti due to her short height. The show was widely accepted by viewers and consistently ranked as one of the top Hindi general entertainment programs across India even during the lockdown.

Reminiscing about her role, Sneha Wagh, said, “I come from a middle-class family myself and identified with the character of Jyoti due to a lot of commonalities like taking up responsibilities of her home. Jyoti who is the elder daughter is ambitious, responsible, grounded and very relatable by both women and men. This show is very close to me as it helps me look back at both my fight and how I have grown through the years. I am glad that Dangal will now make sure the voice of Jyoti reaches the roots of India, and to every household. I hope it helps everyone to keep going, as it does to me”

On launching Jyoti for its viewers, a Dangal spokesperson said, “In difficult times like these, we have existing problems knocking our door with every step, that we take forward. With such ambiguity around the world, we believe that it is our responsibility to give our viewers the hope and the zeal to keep going and what better way than a show like Jyoti to do the same. The show is rooted in the social system and is extremely relatable to families across our country. We hope that show will help connect with viewers, empower women, and create a mark just like Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo did.”

Dangal TV, in the world of entertainment, is a brand synonymous with constantly delivering diverse stories. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows, across genres. Dangal TV is available in all leading cable networks and DTH platforms.