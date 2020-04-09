    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      DD National Emerges As Most Watched Channel With The Massive Success Of Ramayan’s Re-Telecast

      By
      |

      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, National Broadcaster, Doordarshan too surprised fans with the re-telecast of its iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat. The move has struck gold for the state-owned network, as DD National has emerged as the most-watched channel in the country.

      According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, In the last two weeks, DD National’s viewership has grown 60 times during the Ramayan telecast slot of 9 am and 9 pm respectively. As a result, the channel has successfully surpassed the viewership numbers of other leading Hindi general entertainment channels.

      Ramayan

      Not just Ramayan, but Mahabharat’s viewership too has surged a whopping 208 times at 12 pm and 7 pm time slots. The spike in numbers is across age groups and in both urban and rural India. All in all, the overall TV viewership numbers have grown by 43% since the nation entered into COVID-19 lockdown.

      For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar’s mega-series Ramayan ran from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The celebrated epic ran for 75 consecutive Sundays in the morning on DD. It’s unimaginable record success led to remakes on popular GEC’s such as Zee TV and NDTV Imagine.

      On the other hand, B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat began its journey on the screen post the culmination of Ramayan in October 1988. The small screen magnum opus ran it till June 24, 1990. The show ran for a whopping 94 Sundays in a row to everyone’s delight

      ALSO READ: Actor Shyam Sundar, Who Played Sugriva On Ramayan Passes Away; Arun Govil Tweets Condolences

      ALSO READ: PM Modi Tags 'Fake Ram' On Twitter; 'Ramayan' Actor Arun Govil Urges Fans To Report It

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X