DD National Emerges As Most Watched Channel With The Massive Success Of Ramayan’s Re-Telecast

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, National Broadcaster, Doordarshan too surprised fans with the re-telecast of its iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat. The move has struck gold for the state-owned network, as DD National has emerged as the most-watched channel in the country.

According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, In the last two weeks, DD National’s viewership has grown 60 times during the Ramayan telecast slot of 9 am and 9 pm respectively. As a result, the channel has successfully surpassed the viewership numbers of other leading Hindi general entertainment channels.

Not just Ramayan, but Mahabharat’s viewership too has surged a whopping 208 times at 12 pm and 7 pm time slots. The spike in numbers is across age groups and in both urban and rural India. All in all, the overall TV viewership numbers have grown by 43% since the nation entered into COVID-19 lockdown.

For the uninitiated, Ramanand Sagar’s mega-series Ramayan ran from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. The celebrated epic ran for 75 consecutive Sundays in the morning on DD. It’s unimaginable record success led to remakes on popular GEC’s such as Zee TV and NDTV Imagine.

On the other hand, B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat began its journey on the screen post the culmination of Ramayan in October 1988. The small screen magnum opus ran it till June 24, 1990. The show ran for a whopping 94 Sundays in a row to everyone’s delight

