Deepak Qazir Says He Never Saw Sandip Ssingh & Sushant Singh Rajput Never Mentioned His Name

Deepak Qazir On Sushant Singh Rajput

When asked how Deepak met or knew Sushant, he told Republic TV that the first time he met Sushant when he came to auditions. He said that the late actor was more of a friend to Mahesh Shetty and added that he mostly met Sushant on sets and liked him. Deepak also added that Sushant used to make fun of his baldness and smoking. He said that Sushant a very good boy, hardworking and focused.

‘I Never Saw Sandip Ssingh’

The 70-year-old actor told Republic TV, "I never saw Sandip Ssingh. I saw him for the first time on channels where he claimed that he knew Sushant, but had not met him for the last 10 months. I don't know how he slid in or paradropped himself. I don't know with what authority he did so. I never even heard his name from Sushant."

When He Lost Contact With Sushant?

The actor also revealed why he and Sushant lost contact. Deepak said, "We would have our gatherings at Mahesh Shetty's home or our friend Manav Vij's place, but never heard of Sandip's name. I stopped being in touch with them after Sushant and Ankita Lokhande broke up."

About Sushant’s Death Case Investigation

About the investigations, the Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil actor, like many others and fans, feels that Disha and Sushant's death cases are connected and facts are hidden. He said, "The investigation was not proper. Heard of the case when the police had sealed the hotel room (Sunanda Pushkar death), why was it not done in Sushant's case? Why did the forensic come two days later? Two deaths happened in the city (also referring to Disha's death) and both were termed as suicide. There was no suicide note, and they knew each other. So doubts are inevitable. I believe that both cases are connected. Facts are being hidden."