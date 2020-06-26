Deepika Singh’s Mother Returns Home After Recovering From COVID-19, Actor Thanks Delhi Government

Deepika Singh recently took her Instagram account to give an update to her fans and followers about her mother’s health. The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress revealed that her mom had recovered from COVID-19 and has returned home. However, she added that her grandmother is still undergoing treatment for the virus.

Deepika shared a picture with her mother and grandmother and wrote, “Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya. Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11🙏.” (sic)

For the unversed, Deepika had seeked help from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for her mother on social media earlier this month. The video message was quickly picked up by many media outlets as it went viral on social media. Many fans and well-wishers of the actress ensured to spread the word whilst flooding her posts with their messages. The Delhi government was quick to step in and help her 59-year-old mother get admitted in a hospital.

Deepika had thanked the authorities by wroting, “Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery.” (sic)

