      Deepika Singh On Being Trolled For Post-Pregnancy Weight: Nasty Comments Helped Me To Hit The Gym

      Deepika Singh, who became a household name with her role Sandya in Diya Aur Baati Hum, took a brief break from acting, after she gave birth to baby boy Soham, in 2017. The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's Kavach: Mahashivratri in 2019. While talking to ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she was trolled for post-pregnancy weight. She revealed that she took all negative comments positively and whenever she felt lazy, she looked at the nasty comments, which helped her to hit the gym.

      Deepika said, "I have been trolled a lot on social media especially for my weight gain. After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me."

      "They did not even think twice that it was my birthday. They started saying 'you are such a big actress, you should have waited', 'now you won't get any role', 'nobody will take her in a lead role', 'look at her how bad she is looking'."

      The actress further said that she took the negative comments very seriously, which helped her to go to the gym regularly. She even added that she took the screenshots of all the nasty comments and kept on her phone's wallpaper.

      She told ETimes TV, "It didn't matter, if I didn't sleep in the night, I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym. I did cardio a lot and did cycling. I started enjoying working out and I started watching my diet as well. Ultimately, I proved them (the trolls) wrong."

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
