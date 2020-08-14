Dev Patel To Narrate National Geographic Series India From Above Releasing On Independence Day

Actor Dev Patel has turned narrator for National Geographic's upcoming two-part series titled India From Above. The show releasing this weekend is set to showcase unique stories from India, to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day. It will also explore India's various geographical, cultural, technological and historical aspects.

According to reports, India From Above has been shot over one year, across four seasons for a comprehensive feel of India. It will also feature big events across the country like the Kumbh Mela and also the large solar power plant in Tamil Nadu through an aerial view. "In an age when India has the technology to launch missions into space, the series also highlights how the nation is careful to preserve the unique techniques pioneered in its rich heritage," the press release says.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Head, Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India said in a statement, "With India from Above, we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. The unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with Immense pride this Independence Day."

The two-part series is reportedly a joint initiative by National Geographic UK and Line Production. Narrated by Dev Patel, India From Above will premiere on August 14 and August 15, on the National Geographic channel. Meanwhile, The Emmy Award-winner Dev Patel will be seen next in The Green Knight, a historical drama directed by David Lowery.

