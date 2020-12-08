Devoleena Bhattacharjee Accuses Friend Divya Bhatnagar's Husband Of Domestic Violence; Vows To Expose Him

Devoleena Calls Her Friend Divya Innocent

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress said in Hindi, "Divya had just decided to live independently, to not fall into anyone's trap and be strong. I feel that God wasn't able to see her suffering. She had never seen her friend doing/saying anything bad to anyone. Only people have hurt her or used her, especially in relationships. Every girl makes a mistake after being hurt in relationships, they get blindly connected to whoever is offering them support. And Divya was innocent. I used to try and explain things to her."

Devoleena Accuses Friend Divya's Husband Of Domestic Violence

She further added, "I'm making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it. I am talking about you, Gagan Gabru."

The Actress Vows To Expose Him

She revealed in the video that Gagan Gabru had posted that Divya's mother and brother were against their relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of him. She further added, "Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I'll give you publicity now."

‘You Will Return To Jail, Because Of How You Tortured Divya’

Devoleena further said that Gagan has a molestation case pending against him in Shimla and he is out on bail. She also added that Divya had filed NC against him in Oshiwara police station. She further added that he had met Divya on Karwa Chauth and beaten her. She continued, "You will return to jail, because of how you tortured Divya. You think she's gone now so you can chill with your girlfriends?" She also warned his girlfriends to be careful of him and check his background as he could do the same thing with them as well. She added that she will share proof about his actions and added, "Gagan Gabru, you will rot in jail. God will not forgive you."