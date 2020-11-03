Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben’s Sudden Exit From Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently returned with a 2nd season and has already entered the top 5 slots in the latest TRP ratings. But what has come as a shocker to the fans is Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel announcing her exit from the show. The actress along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem are said to be bought in for a finite period by the makers. They will soon be making way, (mostly after Diwali) for new lead Gehna’s story and her journey in Desai family to take centre stage.

And now, co-star Devoleena has reacted to her on-screen saas Kokila Ben’s exit. She told TOI, “I am very shocked and unhappy to know this actually. Honestly, as a viewer and as a co-actor, I can’t imagine Saathiya without Koki. So yes, I will really miss her on sets. And I really hope that she comes back. Though I am not happy, but I respect her decision. Definitely, she must have thought something about it. She is much senior and experienced. She is a great personality. I will miss the opportunity to learn more things from her. I will miss all scenes between Kokila and Gopi.”

For the unversed, Rupal confirmed her exit to SpotboyE whilst maintaining that her role was a finite one and hence she is bidding it goodbye. She had said, “I have been working in the industry for many years but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya it was for one month only. And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it's my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel.”

Rupal added, “I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it.”

