Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Returning With Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2

Star Plus’ much-loved show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has returned with a second season. The show premiered on October 19 amid much hype and is receiving an extremely positive response from the audience. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reprise the role of Gopi Bahu along with Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim as Kokila and Ahem respectively.

For the unversed, the new storyline for Season 2 has Gopi in a love triangle with Ahem and Jaggi (double role played by Nazim). In a recent interview, Devoleena opened up about the show and all the love and adulation that’s coming her way for the new season.

Devoleena told Pinkvilla, “I'm glad that people are still so much excited about Gopi & Kokila. They are giving us the same love. We don't see any difference in the love they are pouring on us. The break hasn't let our audience forget us. They are our true pillar of support and I am just very excited about this new beginnings."

She further said, “It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it.”

Earlier too, the 35-year-old actress had opened up about the upcoming season and showrunner Rashmi Sharma with HT. Devoleena had said, "I'm glad to reunite with Rashmi Mam. She is a great teacher, friend and family to me. I totally believe in her vision and if she has thought something for me, so I really don't have to think anything. I can close my eyes and walk on that path. I am glad she not only decided to bring back season 2 of the show but also to make me a part of it once again."

