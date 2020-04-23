    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Devoleena On Rashami's Bank Statement Leak Controversy: She Trusted A Fraudster & Is Paying For It

      By
      |

      Recently, pictures of Rashmi Desai's bank statements were leaked on social media which showed Arhaan transfered huge amount of money from Rashami's account. While Rashami is unaware of who leaked the pictures, Arhaan alleged that it was a curated plan to malign him. Also, Rashami accused Arhaan of withdrawing lakhs from her account while she was inside the BB house, the latter said that he was her business partner and she knew about all the transactions. Now, Rashami's BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee has responded to the controversy. She feels that Rashami trusted a fraudster and she is paying for it.

      Rashami Trusted A Fraudster & Is Paying For It

      Rashami Trusted A Fraudster & Is Paying For It

      Devoleena was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She had no clue about his real intentions."

      Arhaan Harassing Rashami Mentally!

      Arhaan Harassing Rashami Mentally!

      The actress also thanked Salman Khan, who exposed him. She revealed that Rashami didn't know that the signed cheques given to him would be misused like this. She added that Arhaan took advantage of Rashami by all means and, on every front, be it for her money or publicity. She also added that the Badho Bahu actor is now harassing Rashami mentally.

      Devoleena Says…

      Devoleena Says…

      Regarding Arhaan's accusations, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, "Malign Arhaan? Really? Who is he? Who knew him before ‘Bigg Boss'? Besides, he got the show because of Rashami. She is a popular actress, who has been a part of the industry for around 18 years. In fact, Arhaan is trying to malign Rashami by resorting to cheap tactics. He is also claiming to be her business partner. It's hilarious. Rehne ki toh jagah thi nahi Mumbai mein, business mein invest karne ke liye paise kahan se laya? On a serious note, I am worried for Rashami now. Arhaan has got enough publicity by using her name."

      Regarding The Death Threats

      Regarding The Death Threats

      It has to be recalled that when the bank statement pictures were leaked Devoleena extended her support to Rashami, but in turn, she received a death threat from a woman. The actress seemed the police's help by sharing the woman's tweet. Regarding the same, Devoleena said that she has nothing to do with anyone. Since she got death threats from someone's fan, she brought that into concerned authorities' notice for her safety.

      Also Read: Rashami Desai Has NO Clue Who Leaked Her Bank Statement; Ex Arhaan Feels It's A Plan To Malign Him

      Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats After Talking Against Rashami's Ex Arhaan Khan

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X