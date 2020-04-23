Devoleena On Rashami's Bank Statement Leak Controversy: She Trusted A Fraudster & Is Paying For It

Rashami Trusted A Fraudster & Is Paying For It

Devoleena was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rashami is my friend and she is strong enough to fight on her own. I support her, but at the same time, give her space as an individual. Rashami trusted a fraudster and is now paying for it. She had no clue about his real intentions."

Arhaan Harassing Rashami Mentally!

The actress also thanked Salman Khan, who exposed him. She revealed that Rashami didn't know that the signed cheques given to him would be misused like this. She added that Arhaan took advantage of Rashami by all means and, on every front, be it for her money or publicity. She also added that the Badho Bahu actor is now harassing Rashami mentally.

Devoleena Says…

Regarding Arhaan's accusations, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, "Malign Arhaan? Really? Who is he? Who knew him before ‘Bigg Boss'? Besides, he got the show because of Rashami. She is a popular actress, who has been a part of the industry for around 18 years. In fact, Arhaan is trying to malign Rashami by resorting to cheap tactics. He is also claiming to be her business partner. It's hilarious. Rehne ki toh jagah thi nahi Mumbai mein, business mein invest karne ke liye paise kahan se laya? On a serious note, I am worried for Rashami now. Arhaan has got enough publicity by using her name."

Regarding The Death Threats

It has to be recalled that when the bank statement pictures were leaked Devoleena extended her support to Rashami, but in turn, she received a death threat from a woman. The actress seemed the police's help by sharing the woman's tweet. Regarding the same, Devoleena said that she has nothing to do with anyone. Since she got death threats from someone's fan, she brought that into concerned authorities' notice for her safety.