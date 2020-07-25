Dheeraj Dhoopar Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, Will Be Seen As Shape Shifting Snake

Colors’ Naagin 4 will end soon and will be quickly replaced by Naagin 5. And ever since the new season was announced by producer Ekta Kapoor, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the new cast of the show. There have been reports that Tashan-E-Ishq actor Sidhant Gupta and Ragini MMS Returns actor Varun Sood have been approached to play the male lead!

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar who currently stars as Karan Luthra in Ekta's popular Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has officially joined the cast of her supernatural fantasy TV drama. The actor will be a part of the new season and will be seen playing a shape-shifting snake, and his role will most likely be a negative character.

Dheeraj was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn’t think twice before giving my nod. I am a fan of the hot Naagin ladies.. my favourite part of the show is watching them dance."

Speaking about his role, the actor went on to confess, "It’s going to be challenging because I have only played normal, human characters till now. Also, for a VFX-heavy show like Naagin, you have to pretend act with props, which are later enhanced or replaced on the edit table, so that will be new."

In the meantime, the makers have revealed the Naagin 4 finale promo, in which Nia Sharma aka Brinda will reveal that she is a naagin and begins taking her revenge, which in turn reveals a new face. Although the face was not disclosed, fans are pretty sure that the new Naagin is none other than Hina Khan.

