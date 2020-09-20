Dheeraj Dhoopar On Kundali Bhagya Receiving Criticism For Its Content: TRP Shows People Are Watching

Kundali Bhagya featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya is the numero uno show on the rating charts. It has the lead pair involved in a love-hate relationship. And in spite of its massive success, the show does receive some amount of criticism for its repetitive content, where Preeta (Arya) makes her husband (Dhoopar) who disrespects her, the centre of her universe.

Dheeraj recently opened up about the show with ETimes TV and said, "Now the times have changed. Preeta has got married. She's got the NGOs and police home. I always say at the end of the day, the affection shows. We need to create a theme accordingly, we need to act the character that we are playing."

He went on to add, "People have accepted it that he's doing everything in masti, and behaves in a certain manner. People, sometimes accept, and sometimes they don't. So, my reaction to it is that I take it normally and feel great because people are attached to the story and the characters that they are not liking certain things about the story and the characters. So, I am happy that people are so well-connected to the show.”

Dheeraj concluded by adding, “We always try to listen to them and work towards it by creating better content and creating a better storyline. It's been a long time, three and a half years and the TRP shows that people are watching the show. Yes, sometimes there are complaints and everything but in the end, it's all about love."

