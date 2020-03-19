Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With A New Song On Coronavirus; People Call It Worse Than Corona!
Coronavirus pandemic has been taking a toll on people across the globe. Many of them have been making songs on the virus and are seen spreading awareness. The latest one to join them is our Dhinchak Pooja! The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is back with a new song, 'Hoga na Corona.' In the latest song, Pooja is seen grooving with a group of people wearing masks. A few even have stethoscopes around their necks.
The lyrics of the song intends to educate the viewers about COVID-19. However, both tune and lyrics (as usual) are not at all catchy and people are seen trolling her yet again. Many even made memes on Dhinchak Pooja, who is trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments and memes.
Statingfacts & Achhaya Pathak
Sharing a picture, Statingfacts wrote, "I really don't know what will kill me first. #Gaumutra #gobar #coronavirus or #Dhinchakpooja."
Achhaya Pathak: When you survived after having the #Corona virus but later died due to listening #Dhinchakpooja single on corona virus.
CritAayush
CritAayush wrote, "#Dhinchakpooja Vs Corona," and shared collage which had the song and Liam Neeson's Taken film picture, which the caption, "I will find you Coronavirus and I will kill you."
Sunnye.af
sunnye.af wrote, "Me after hearing dhinchak pooja song #coronavirus #dhinchakpooja," and shared Sacred Games' Nawazuddin's picture which had caption, "arey aaj hi maar daloge kya bahenchod..."
Zishi Kalyan
"After listening to Dhinchak Pooja's new song, My friend went into coma, doctors had to play Sajjad Ali, NFAK, RFAK and Mehdi Hassan's Songs to save his life, Worse than corona #Dhinchakpooja #CoronaInPakistan #Memes."
H K
"I'm more terrified and concerned about #DhinchakPooja's new song than #CoronaVirus.Face with open mouth and cold sweatLoudly crying face hope @YouTubeIndia fix this glitch Expressionless face."
Aditya & Vikash
Aditya Saha: #Dhinchakpooja is spreading awareness on #CoronaVirus the world should just end now.
Vikash Maurya: Corona Is Leaving India. After hearing #Dhinchakpooja 's Corona Song.
@sumongantait
"The ONLY way to scare away #CoronaVirus is to let #DhinchakPooja release a full fledged album on COVID-19....Smiling face with open mouth and tightly-closed eyesGrinning face with smiling eyes."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter & YouTube Video)
