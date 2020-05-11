Did Himanshi Khurana Unfollow Jassie Gill On Instagram Because Of Shehnaaz Gill?
Punjabi actresses and singers, Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill's rivalry is known to everyone. Both of them were seen in Bigg Boss 13. Although eventually, they buried the hatchet and decided to forget their nasty past, they maintained distance after the show. The Punjabi kudis are quite popular among their fans as they keep entertaining their fans with their latest pictures and videos, especially their TikTok videos. A couple of weeks back, Shehnaaz and Himanshi co-incidentally created TikTok videos on Jassie Gill's song, 'Ehna Chauni Aa'. But after Shehnaaz announced a song with Jassie, it was said that Himanshi unfollowed Jassie on social media.
Did Himanshi Unfollow Jassie On Instagram Because Of Shehnaaz?
A few reports suggested that Himanshi has broken her friendship with Jassie Gill after he decided to collaborate with Shehnaaz for a music video.
Himanshi Lashes Out At People For Spreading Baseless Rumours
Initially, Himanshi was mum about the rumours, but recently, she took to social media to clear the rumours! The Punjabi singer lashed out at people for spreading baseless news and revealed that neither she nor Jassie are aware about all these!
‘Follow Unfollow What’s The Ruckus Behind This’
The Punjabi actress tweeted, "Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these 'online rishte'. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media... who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi's earlier song coz of our friendly relations."
Himanshi Spoke To Jassie
She further wrote, "I still called @jassiegill he said, ‘muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don't know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.' Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation."
