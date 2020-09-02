Did Nakuul Mehta Take A Dig At Karan Johar’s Dharma Production By Commenting #NoToNepoKid?

Many wild rumours and theories are doing the rounds regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Pavitra Rishta actor's death had also invoked strong emotions and debates on nepotism. Karan Johar was trolled badly for the same on social media. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and other biggies were also trolled because of which they had to limit their comments section on Instagram. Recently, Nakuul Mehta shared a picture on which a fan commented, "#NakulForDharmaProduction". The actor's reply seemed like he took a dig at Karan Johar's Dharma production.

Nakuul looked dapper in the picture and had captioned it as, "Holding on to the sinking GDP Like you'd hold on to that sookha puri which one is entitled to post a pani puri plate.. 🎵" Many loved the picture and one of his fans commented, "Kadak Photo... #NakulForDharmaProduction." But the actor replied, "#NoToNepoKid."

Meanwhile, many of his friends too loved the picture and commented on his post. Take a look at a few comments!

Karan V Grover: Tht look says ur sukha puri was cancelled/adjusted/reconsidered cause of recession.

Kunal Jaisingh: Ufff 🔥 🔥 🔥.

Hina Khan: Ooouufffff.

Shrenu Parikh: Well seems like ur sookha puri was taken by the rats jumping from the sinking ship! 🤪 @nakuulmehta.

Nyra Banerjee: 😍😍.

(Social media posts are not edited)

