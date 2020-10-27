Did Shaheer Sheikh Confirm His Relationship With Ruchikaa Kapoor?

Did Shaheer Confirm His Relationship With Ruchikaa?

Shaheer shared a couple of pictures of Ruchikaa, who is seen posing wearing a blue denim midi dress and white sneakers. In a picture, Ruchikaa is seen hiding her face with her hair and then posing candidly while getting clicked by Shaheer. The YRHPK actor captioned the post stating, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls."

‘Never Mind It's My Girl’

Shaheer also wrote, "Never mind it's my girl," on another picture in his post. Shaheer and Ruchikaa's friends from the industry have also responded to the actor's post. Supriya Pilgaonkar wrote, "Your girl has a great sense of humour , very rare to find ..what a sport ❤️❤️" Ekta Kapoor commented, "Best pic ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Pearl V Puri, Puja Banerjee and Kaveri Priyam reacted with red-heart emojis.

How Shaheer & Ruchikaa Met?

Ruchikaa (who is associated with Balaji) and Shaheer met each other on several occasions. Shaheer has been a part of many Ekta Kapoor shows and also her parties, that's when he met Ruchikaa. The duo had apparently initially used to catch up more often for professional reasons. From friendship, the duo seems to have taken their relationship to the next level.

Shaheer & Erica With Ruchikaa

There was a time when Shaheer's rumoured girlfriend Erica Fernandes and current girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor met and partied together.

Shaheer With Ruchikaa On Sets Of Judgementall Hai Kya

It has to be recalled that Shaheer was even spotted with Ruchikaa on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya. He was seen posing with Ruchikaa, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in the same picture.