Did Shehnaz Unfollow Vikas As He Didn't Cast Her With Sid In His Show? Here's What Vikas Has To Say!

No Project With Sidharth Or Shehnaz

When asked about the project that Vikas and Shehnaz, the producer clarified to Spotboye, "First of all let me clear this... I was never supposed to start a project with Sidharth or Shehnaz for that matter. In a live session, I had said that I would definitely be working with Sidharth in future, because I want to work with him and he would want to work with me. But there is no project that I am doing with Sidharth as of now. He is doing a project with someone I know, but they have not yet signed and discussing things. He might say yes or no to it. But I am not working on a project with Sidharth."

Vikas Cast Actors Based On Requirements

Regarding Sana unfollowing Vikas on social media, he said, "Pehli baar project ho, tho shayad mein leta." He also clarified that he takes people for his shows or series based on what's required not based on just equations.

Vikas & Sana Are Good Friends

He also clarified that he and Sana are good friends. If they are not following each other on social media then there might be a reason. The producer also said that he doesn't think following someone on social media is so important. He also doesn't find it exciting and he added that if he wants to check on her (Shehnaz), he picks up the call and talks to her.

Although Vikas said that they might have had small pangas, he didn't elaborate it.

The Producer Writes….

Vikas also took to social media to clarify about his bond with Sana. He shared a cute picture snapped with her and captioned it, " By posting this last good picture I had of us I hereby announce that all is well between #shehnaazgill & I 😝but we arnt meeting and are not going to meet also it's a Lockdown 😊 मेरा मन में Follow करो या ना I know where our happiness lies So please Aap Sab #KSK and also Apni #TGPHR #JaiMataDi #bhuladunga is breaking records 🔥 #Sidnaaz #Classof2020 is killing it #Vikasgupta #sidharthshukla #Shehnaazgill #Biggboss13 now in #quarantine along with the Rest if the world . #KsK is Kaam Se Kaam & #TGPHR is Tashreef means bum , Ass Ghar Par Hi Rakho." - (sic)