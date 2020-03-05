Did Shilpa Shinde Cook Up Fake Stories To Degrade Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla?

It has to be recalled that just a few hours before Bigg Boss 13's grand finale, Shilpa Shinde had made a few explosive revelations about Sidharth Shukla. She had said that she was in a relationship with Sidharth, who abused her. The ex-Bigg Boss winner also claimed that he was possessive and used to hit her a lot! Post this many slammed Shilpa and asked her to return the trophy as she had said that she would return it if Sidharth wins the show. Now, The Khabri has made a shocking revelation about Shilpa! The Bigg Boss influencer claimed that the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress cooked up stories.

Yes, this is the same Khabri who gave us all the big news about Bigg Boss and recently had slammed Asim Riaz by calling him Ehsaan faramosh, has now slammed Shilpa. The Khabri not only claimed that Shilpa cooked up stories to degrade Sidharth, but also called her the worst winner ever!

The Khabri tweeted, "#ShilpaShinde is the worst Winner Ever The way She Degraded #Sid by Cooking Fake Stories, She also Did same for #DipikaKakar. She is living in #Weham thinking she has Biggest fandom😂🤭 Madam no one remembers u now. Public has shown u mirror By making both winner." - (sic)

The Khabri further tweeted, "Whatever Stories #ShilpaShinde cooked to Degrade #Sid was tring to take revenge as he didn't give her bhaav and rejected her as she was after her to be her GF. She thought she will Make fake stories againt Sidharth and he wil lose🤭Public ne usko Sheesha dikha diya where she is." - (sic)

While many agreed with The Khabri, many slammed him for switching sides.

