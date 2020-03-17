    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did You Know Karan Singh Grover Is Ambidextrous?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Talk about being multi-talented and the actor-turned-artist Karan Singh Grover seems to have the best of talent in his kitty. Apart from being a fine actor and dancer, Karan is a flawless and intense painter too.

      Well, not just that, the actor's uniqueness as an artist is that he is ambidextrous, that is Karan uses both his hands to paint simultaneously.

      Did You Know Karan Singh Grover Is Ambidextrous?

      Karan says, "For me, art and spirituality are parallel sides of the same road. I can paint and write with both the hands. I can do different things at the same time using both of my hands."

      Did You Know Karan Singh Grover Is Ambidextrous?

      The handsome hunk loves to specifically capture concepts of the universe, infinity, divinity, spirituality and dimensions through his art work.

      Did You Know Karan Singh Grover Is Ambidextrous?

      He also credits his beautiful Bipasha Basu Singh Grover for making him paint and flaunt more of his fine artwork. Karan and Bipasha will soon be holding an art exhibition to flaunt Karan's fine talent soon.

      Also Read: Coronavirus Effect: Vindu Dara Singh Postpones Bigg Boss Party; Actors Shoot With Masks On & More!

      Read more about: karan singh grover bipasha basu
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 17:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X