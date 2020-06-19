Did You Know? TMKOC Fame Bhide Aka Mandar Was An Engineer In Dubai Before He Pursued Acting!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's character played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience.

And now, Mandar Chandwadkar who is a household name for playing Aatmaram Bhide on the popular sitcom recently revealed that he worked in Dubai as a mechanical engineer before he decided to return home to pursue acting.

In an interview with ETimes, Mandar said, “I struggled till 2008. I am a mechanical engineer by profession and was working in Dubai. I quit my job and returned to India in 2000 as I wanted to pursue a career in acting. Acting has always been my passion since childhood. I had done theatre, but did not get a break that I needed. There’s a lot of work in the industry but I was waiting for a break and through this (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) show I got that in 2008.”

He went on to add, “People usually dream of working with big and popular actors, but because of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars actually visit our show. The most memorable was when Mr. Amitabh Bachchan visited our sets. He spoke with us and shared memories. It was like a dream that he was standing in front of us and we were hugging and sharing screen space with him. It’s everyone’s dream to work with him and we are so lucky that he came to our show. Not just Amitabh Bachchan sir, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar all of them have visited our sets.”

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Producer Asit Modi Shares Details About Restarting The Shoot

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Returning To The Show With Spl Episode? Producer Reacts!