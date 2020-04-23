Did You Know? TMKOC Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Is Married To Its Director Malav Rajda!

Priya Ahuja who rose to fame by starring as Rita Reporter on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got married to the show’s chief director in real life. The actress fell in love with the renowned Gujarati director Malav Rajda on the sets of the popular show.

The couple tied the knot back in 2011 on November 19. The lovely duo announced their pregnancy news during the festival of Janmashtami and then welcomed their firstborn (baby boy) on November 27 in 2019.

Priya and Malav have been extremely active on social media, especially amid COVID-19 lockdown. They are spreading some much-needed cheer amongst fans and followers with videos chronicling their cute-funny moments. Check out the posts below:

They are also using the quarantine period to spend some quality time together as a couple and with their newborn.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has had a long and successful journey on Indian Television. The characters of the show, especially Jethalal's character played by Dilip Joshi, is most loved by the audience.

ALSO READ: Latest TRP Ratings: Doordarshan & Ramayan Top The Chart; Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo Enters The List

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Security Tightened On The Sets As Cast Shoot For Holi Spl Sequence